LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

'Small ball with big hearts'

I want to congratulate DeMario Davis on a job well done as evidenced by the large crowd at the athletic field next to the Bowman Town Hall this past Saturday morning enjoying mite football.

The children were having the time of their lives. It was truly a beautiful thing to see hundreds of people and families with their kids peacefully enjoying the day.

I asked DeMario when he was having another game day and this coming Saturday at 10 a.m. in Bowman there will be a crowd again playing “small ball with big hearts” on their “Field of Dreams.”

I want to personally invite everyone to attend and take time to see how much value having organized recreation programs means to the community and most important to have a person whose heart is in being a mentor to these kids.

If you attend you will find it easy to say YES to helping this wonderful program become a part of our Bowman experience.

Ike Carter, Bowman Town Council

COVID-19 policies misguided