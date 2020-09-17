LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

'Small ball with big hearts'
I want to congratulate DeMario Davis on a job well done as evidenced by the large crowd at the athletic field next to the Bowman Town Hall this past Saturday morning enjoying mite football.
The children were having the time of their lives. It was truly a beautiful thing to see hundreds of people and families with their kids peacefully enjoying the day.
I asked DeMario when he was having another game day and this coming Saturday at 10 a.m. in Bowman there will be a crowd again playing “small ball with big hearts” on their “Field of Dreams.”
I want to personally invite everyone to attend and take time to see how much value having organized recreation programs means to the community and most important to have a person whose heart is in being a mentor to these kids.
If you attend you will find it easy to say YES to helping this wonderful program become a part of our Bowman experience.
Ike Carter, Bowman Town Council
COVID-19 policies misguided
I don't know whether to laugh or cry. It is as if the COVID-19 mandates were intentionally designed to do the least good and cause the greatest harm.
The CDC is telling us in no uncertain terms that COVID-19 is a disease that almost exclusively affects (kills) the elderly and the frail. A rational plan to save lives would focus on protecting the elderly and the frail.
But that is not what we are doing. Those at risk should be encouraged or possibly mandated to self-quarantine in place until the virus is under control. If they must leave their residences, they should be encouraged or mandated to wear fresh N95 protective masks, not Walmart-grade masks or homemade face coverings. Surgeons use clean N95 masks because they are serious about not spreading infection.
Meanwhile, according to the CDC, healthy people under the age of 65 are at extremely low risk. For those individuals, wearing a Walmart-grade mask or a dirty, homemade face covering is worse than useless. Homemade masks do little to stop the spread of the virus while, at the same time, provide a warm and moist breeding ground for bacteria. If saving lives, not politics, really matters, we need to develop a rational strategy that does the greatest good for the greatest number.
Stephen Schutz, Ridgeland
