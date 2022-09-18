LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Threat to health care

Threat to health care

Your recent front-page headline "RMC aims to make costs clearer" should scare every citizen, particularly those with Medicare and Medicaid coverage, both government programs.

Mr. Pettigrew of the Regional Medical Center explains the situation very well in describing any citizen in the hospital receiving health care from government programs. When a patient enters the hospital, he/she receives a diagnosis from a physician, set by government, for how long a person with a particular illness should be in the hospital.

If they stay longer, the patient could be subject to the costs of care or they must be discharged or the hospital pays for the extra care. This extra care is not free, so you are billed for it.

As a pharmacist, I have seen patients with one primary illness but also one, two or more underlying conditions. This presents a very poor choice for caregivers and patients. Treat one illness and others may manifest themselves during treatment for the primary illness.

As stated, care without insurance is very expensive and this is a government decision on how to control costs. If citizens' costs override the physician's ability to give best treatment, the hospital will eventually go out of business, particularly rural hospitals with many indigent patients, examples Bamberg and Barnwell.

This puts more pressure on RMC because these facilities closed. I don't have all the answers but do see a problem for Medicare and Medicaid patients. And usually private insurers follow close behind and many private insurers now must approve tests and procedures or they will not pay. But I haven't heard yet of private insurers saying you are to be discharged or you pay and you are still sick.

Every reader, if this is how government health care treats patients, we should be adamantly against government taking over our whole health care system.

Jack Padgett, pharmacist from Bamberg

Direction from God, then work

Dr. Alveda C. King’s article in the Aug. 17 Times and Democrat showed exactly what our citizens must do to preserve our nation. Pray, get direction from God and then work. I suggest the prayer below from “The Book of Common Prayer” to be said often with heartfelt thoughts of love. In the words of Dr. King: “Miracles come when we stop and pray.”

“Almighty God, bless the leaders of our land, that we may be a people at peace among ourselves and a blessing to other nations of earth.

"To the President and members of the Cabinet, to Governors of States, Mayors of Cities, and to all in administrative authority, grant wisdom and grace in the exercise of their duties.

"To Senators and Representatives, and those who make our laws in States, Cities, and Towns, give courage, wisdom, and foresight to provide for the needs of all our people, and to fulfill our obligations in the community of nations.

"To Judges and officers of our Courts give understanding and integrity, that human rights may be safeguarded and justice served.

"And finally, teach our people to rely on your strength and to accept their responsibilities to their fellow citizens, that they may elect trustworthy leaders and make wise decisions for the well-being of our society; that we may serve You faithfully in our generations and honor Your holy Name. Amen”.

M.W. Best, Orangeburg