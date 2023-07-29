Ending the obesity stigma

Obesity affects millions of Americans, yet obese citizens are often blamed and stigmatized. Discrimination comes from friends, family and health care providers, making it difficult for them to seek help. It’s time to end the stigma and treat obesity as the complex and treatable disease that it is.

Obesity has been officially declared as an epidemic and a pressing public health concern by the CDC since 1999. Recent data show that 30% of U.S. adults have obesity, with higher rates among Black and Latino communities. Some states report rates of over 35% among these populations.

Obesity is not only costly but also a leading contributor to causes of death like diabetes, heart disease, stroke and certain cancers. Despite evidence that obesity is treatable, safe, FDA-approved anti-obesity medications have yet to be covered by Medicare. This lack of recognition perpetuates needless suffering for millions and disproportionately impacts people of color.

In South Carolina, close to 35% of adults have obesity, with higher rates among Black and Latino adults. Outdated policies denying access to affordable obesity care worsen health disparities. With each batch of alarming new data surrounding obesity, the need for Medicare to cover the full spectrum of obesity care becomes increasingly evident.

Anti-obesity medications are vital in fighting this disease and reducing complications and the possibility of more severe health risks. Congressional leaders must collaborate with the administration to update Medicare coverage policies, making these medications available through Medicare Part D and ensuring access to life-saving care for millions of Americans.

Samuel Grant,

North Charleston