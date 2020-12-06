Let your holiday spirit shine with 'Lights Before Christmas'

COLUMBIA – Soak in the sights and sounds of the season at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden during "Lights Before Christmas" presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. Timed tickets are required for the Zoo’s annual holiday lights spectacular —now underway on select evenings through Dec 30.

Merriment comes alive from 5 to 9 p.m. each night with a dazzling display of more than one-million twinkling lights and a variety of ornate images plus a 30-foot animated story tree sponsored by Dominion Energy echoing popular Christmas tunes. Riverbanks also is the only place in town where it snows every night.

Adults and children alike also will enjoy traditional 'Lights' favorites with modifications to help ensure the safety of our guests, staff, and the animals. Guests will notice additional spacing measures in Santa’s Village to allow for proper social distancing. Visit with Santa starting at 6 p.m. each evening through Dec. 23. The "Jingle Bell Bonfire" also has been modified to enable guests to maintain a 6-foot distance and additional locations for toasting s’mores have been added throughout the Zoo.