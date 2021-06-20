Lessons from dad

Dear Readers: A few weeks ago, I asked you to share the most valuable trait that a dad (or dad figure) instilled in you. Hundreds of you were thrilled to write in about that prompt. Below is just a small sampling. Happy Father's Day.

Dear Annie: The most valuable trait my dad instilled in us was love and respect for one's partner. All I ever saw between my mom and him was love. I never saw or heard them argue, even though I know they occasionally did, but they never argued in front of their kids. They were married 53 years when my dad passed away.

My older brother and his wife celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019, and my wife and I will celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2022. I guess this says something. -- Keith B.

Dear Annie: My dad was a Philadelphia banker, and integrity was his telltale trait. As a young man, he delivered groceries on a horse and wagon and earned a reputation for caring for all his clients. He saved all his tips to put himself through college. As a grown man, he found a bag full of money and immediately searched for and found its owner. As a retired man, he noticed that the widows in his social group were ignored after their husbands died, and he introduced a plan to include them. Integrity is a trait that shines through the years. -- Nancy R.