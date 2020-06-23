Less expectations, less worry

Dear Annie: I so enjoy your column, and, as usual, you are on target in your advice concerning the woman who was hurt by not being notified about her cousin's death.
Two things have caused me to be a happier person. One is dropping my expectations of others, and the other is choosing not to be offended.
People generally don't set out to hurt other people. They are encased in their own pain and trying to navigate through their own rough waters.
Those who would set out to cause pain are not worthy of our tears. I realized also that people cannot read my mind on what I want. So it's best to give them what we need, which is love. Love lavishly, including those who are unlovable. Be thoughtful. Give encouragement and sincere compliments.
I encourage this cousin to send loving words in sympathy cards to her grieving cousins. As you said, "grief has a way of wreaking havoc on short-term memory." -- Still Learning
Dear Still Learning: Thank you for your wise words. True wisdom comes when you realize how little in the world you really know and you are forever a student of life. Seeing the world through love and compassion always leads to a better world and a happier life for you.
Dear Annie: In response to the letter regarding a request to wear socks at a party to preserve wood floors, such a request should always be accompanied by a statement of understanding that such an act is not possible for some guests.
As a wheelchair user, I could not take my wheels off my chair! And some people can't walk without their shoes, or they need to use a walker that scrapes the floor.
We will never have a welcoming society for all if hosts create home features that they value over the ability of some guests to visit and enjoy their company. This is a sad example of prioritizing things over people. I had hoped you would point that out, as an example of your usual good advice. -- Good Guest in Kansas
Dear Good Guest in Kansas: Thank you for the reminder that not everyone can take their shoes off. A wheelchair should be an obvious exception. If a host complains about a wheelchair, I say that person is not worth visiting at all!
