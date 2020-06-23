Less expectations, less worry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I so enjoy your column, and, as usual, you are on target in your advice concerning the woman who was hurt by not being notified about her cousin's death.

Two things have caused me to be a happier person. One is dropping my expectations of others, and the other is choosing not to be offended.

People generally don't set out to hurt other people. They are encased in their own pain and trying to navigate through their own rough waters.

Those who would set out to cause pain are not worthy of our tears. I realized also that people cannot read my mind on what I want. So it's best to give them what we need, which is love. Love lavishly, including those who are unlovable. Be thoughtful. Give encouragement and sincere compliments.

I encourage this cousin to send loving words in sympathy cards to her grieving cousins. As you said, "grief has a way of wreaking havoc on short-term memory." -- Still Learning

Dear Still Learning: Thank you for your wise words. True wisdom comes when you realize how little in the world you really know and you are forever a student of life. Seeing the world through love and compassion always leads to a better world and a happier life for you.