At the half-way point of the season, Orangeburg Post 4 remains winless after a being swept by Sumter in a three-game series last week.

Post 4 dropped to 0-6 in league play after a 10-4 loss to the P-15s Friday night in Orangeburg. The team prepares for another three-game series against Charleston Post 147 beginning Tuesday at Mirmow Field.

"Charleston is a strong team, but everyone in this league should be beatable," Isgett said. "We're continuing to have our struggles, but we just need to have one game where we put it all together. It's about attitude and effort, you have to want to compete."

Isgett said dedication has been a problem, with some players leaving for trips and other not showing up when expected.

"It's frustrating for a coach when you're trying to make out a lineup," Isgett said. "Our game at Sumter, I penciled in two guys that I expected to be at the game, and they did not show up. We had to make changes on the fly. I'm looking for accountability."

In that game against Sumter, Post 4 managed just one hit in a 7-0 shutout loss.

Isgett was able to find some positives in his team's final game against Sumter Friday night. Post 4 rallied from an early 6-1 deficit to cut the lead to 6-4 going into the final inning. Sumter would score four runs in the top of the seventh to pull away.

The four runs were a season-high for Orangeburg. Robert Craig led Post 4 with two hits while Colin Wolfe, Charlie McCutchen, Forrest Sutcliffe and Eli Pantaleon each added hits. Sutcliffe, Jerry Sanders, JT Edwards and Tadd Jameson each had RBIs.

"I feel like the right guys are on the field, and they are still competing," Isgett said. "We're a young team, so we may be getting to the point that we need to play more of our young players with hopes of developing that talent."

Orangeburg Post 4's series with Charleston begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg. The series continues at James Island High School Thursday at 7 p.m. and concludes Friday night back in Orangeburg.