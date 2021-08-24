Legacy of kindness: Texas teacher's spirit lives on

In early 2020, before the pandemic upended life in the U.S., Blancas and Aikens introduced their students virtually, with Aikens' students reading to hers.

After Blancas' death on Dec. 28, Aikens said he talked with his students about what they could do in her memory.

During the pandemic shutdown, he had begun delivering painted rocks to his students at home to help them still feel connected. Now he thought of a heart-shaped stone, big enough to fill an adult's open hand, that had been gracing his front porch since his young son found it on a hike. On it he had painted the words "love more fear less" — a Pinksocks slogan.

"When Zelene passed I just felt like, you know what, this is the time to pass this rock on, this is where it needs to go," Aikens said.

The rock began its journey in March, when the daughter of Aikens' assistant had a hockey tournament in North Carolina.

Pete Metzgar, who is active with Pinksocks, had also agreed to take it, and a colleague from Raleigh picked it up and got it to him weeks later when they met up for work in Alabama. From there it went back to North Carolina when Metzgar took it to his home in Charlotte.