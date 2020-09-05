Leaving the workplace talk at work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I work a part-time job with great people who love their jobs. One of our co-workers got married and two of my co-workers and I went to the wedding together. The whole time, all they talked about was work. Periodically, I would chime in and change the subject. The other evening, we three decided to stop and grab a quick bite to eat, and the whole time, again, all they talked about was work. I enjoy their company, but I am tired of the conversations always being about work. Please help! -- Heard Enough

Dear Heard Enough: You had the right idea with gently trying to change the subject. You might try bringing attention to it next time with a lighthearted comment, like "I can't think about the office anymore today. What's new with you outside of work?" If they still drift back to the usual talking points, accept that your conversations might be limited, and only go out with them when you feel up for that.

Dear Annie: My name is Barbara.

It's NOT "Barb." It's not "Barbie." It's not "Babs."

So, please tell me WHY when I introduce myself as Barbara, the majority of the time, people say things like, "Hi, Barb"?