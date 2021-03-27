Leaving my job

Dear Annie: I'm in my mid-60s and have worked for the same hotel chain for almost five years now. I have worn every hat imaginable there and have rarely missed a day of work. When the pandemic first started, a lot of co-workers just stopped coming in, so a few of us picked up the slack. I pulled any and all shifts just to keep the hotel up and running. I am a salaried employee, so I didn't get overtime for the extra hours that I was putting in.

In October 2019, my fiance was admitted to the hospital due to illness. He ended up staying there for months and contracted COVID-19, which he eventually died of in March 2020. While he was sick in the hospital, I visited him every night but never missed a day of work.

I ended up getting COVID-19 myself a few weeks ago. Fortunately, I've recovered and the doctors gave me my release letter, stating that it's safe for me to return to work. My problem is that I don't want to get sucked into the same routine as before -- working 12- or 14-hour days. I have high blood pressure, prediabetes and spinal stenosis. Also, I have another job offer that could provide health insurance and other benefits that this hotel job doesn't offer. How should I tell my bosses that I've had enough? -- Overworked and Over It