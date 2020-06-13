Learning to say no

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: With your advice, I hope my family will be able to deal with a problem. Our 45-year-old daughter is at the heart of the issue. "Jane" has had a challenging past. She is an intelligent and motivated person, but starting in high school, she began a difficult life.

She had a son at age 19, got married and then divorced soon after. She floundered for five years or so. After several relationships, she found another man. In those few years, she gave up custody of her first child, left a full-time job and followed her new man to another country. Then she returned to the States, did everything she could to get pregnant again, and succeeded. Shortly thereafter, the relationship ended.

With our help, Jane relocated to another city. Briefly, she held a good job and was managing well in raising her second son. After three years, she was let go from her job. In the interim, she managed to live on welfare. Four years ago, she announced her intention of returning to college to get her teaching degree. We knew that she'd never be able to work long enough to repay her loans, but we were encouraging and supported her decision.

Now the present problem. In the past five years, my wife and I have "spotted" her money, to keep her afloat.