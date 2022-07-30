Learn about one suit to guide another

Phillip Alder

It had been a beautiful summer's day, but as the sun was sinking into the western sky, the bridge club was filling up with players for the evening's duplicate.

The Senior Life Master was sitting in the lounge with his partner. He said, "The true mark of the bridge expert is that he allows for the worst distribution. Sitting South on this deal was Algernon Smythe, partnering his fiancee, Annalise Corbyn-Griffiths.

By the way, continued the SLM, the name Algernon came from the French "aux gernons," meaning "with mustaches," and Algernon sported a particularly fine one.

Since two diamonds was game-forcing, Algernon settled for three no-trump, wishing he were sure Annalise would treat four no-trump as quantitative, not as Roman Key Card Blackwood for clubs. However, when Annalise judged well to continue with four diamonds, Algernon bid what he thought he could make.

After the dummy was tabled, Algernon said, "Four diamonds was a beautiful bid, partner."

A lesser player would have won the spade lead and immediately knocked out the club ace, but then East could have switched to a heart, putting South on a guess. Thinking the diamonds were solid, he would rise with the heart ace and go down because of the 5-1 diamond break.

Algernon saw the right answer. At trick two, he cashed the diamond queen. Then he played a diamond to his king. Seeing the bad break, he knew that he needed the heart finesse for his twelfth trick.

"My hero!" cooed Annalise.