Lawyer Murdaugh exits jail after $10M insurance fraud arrest

But Magistrate Tonja Alexander noted Murdaugh had no prior criminal record and she didn't think he would be a risk to the community.

Murdaugh's surrender culminated a tumultuous 36 hours for a man whose father, grandfather and great-grandfather were all elected prosecutors in the area. A giant law firm in town was founded by his family more than a century ago.

Murdaugh said almost nothing during the brief bond hearing. At times he bowed his head low, or appeared to struggle to wipe tears from his eyes.

Murdaugh's former client was arrested late Tuesday on an assisted suicide charge, and then state police opened a sixth investigation into him and his family — this time involving a housekeeper and nanny who died in his home in 2018.

Murdaugh told his lawyers on Monday that he had arranged his own shooting, and they then spoke to police.

"The only violence he has ever been involved in is this, which was to have himself executed," Harpootlian said. "He's not a danger to the community. He's only a danger to himself."

Murdaugh agreed to give up his passport even as Harpootlian said his client's financial condition is "ruinous" and he couldn't leave the country if he wanted to.