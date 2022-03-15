Lawmakers rip Emmert, demand more progress on NCAA equity

Three congressional lawmakers have sent a letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert accusing the organization of making "inadequate progress" in addressing "historically disparate" treatment of male and female athletes.

Singling out the March Madness basketball tournaments, Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney of New York, Jackie Speier of California and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey said the NCAA was "violating the spirit of gender equity as codified in Title IX."

They blamed Emmert for his failure to implement some of the key recommendations from the external review that the NCAA commissioned last summer after inequities between the men's and women's basketball tournaments were exposed a year ago. The NCAA last month said it had taken important steps toward solving the issues.

"The shortcomings at the women's basketball tournament last year have been well-documented and extensively covered," the NCAA said Tuesday in an emailed statement in response to the lawmakers' letter. "Although our work is not done, we are focused on the many improvements made since then that provide students across all our championships with a lifelong memorable experience."

The letter, which was sent only a few days before the start of this year's tournaments, notes that the NCAA "failed to create or commit to creating a chief business officer role to oversee NCAA's media partner relationships with CBS/Turner and ESPN, the Corporate Partner Program, and branding and marketing for all championships."

