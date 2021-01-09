Late husband's family bothering me

Dear Annie: I'm a 39-year-old mom of four. My husband recently passed away, in April of this year.

His family was never very kind to me when he was alive, and they haven't changed now that he's gone. I've been dealing with their judgment and hostility. They find any little thing they can to criticize me and gossip about me. And I'm just wondering how to stop them from talking about my life when they have no idea what they're talking about. Please help! -- Mrs. Fed Up

Dear Fed-Up: I am so sorry that your husband died and that your in-laws are making life harder for you. I'm going to pass along something that someone once shared with me: What other people think of you is none of your business. That's not an admonishment. It's a mantra. They're entitled to their opinions, and you're entitled to ignore them. The more you can accept that, the lighter you'll feel.

Dear Annie: For six years, I've been with a man -- let's call him "Ben." We have one child together and one on the way. I'm frustrated because I do all of the housework even though we're both employed. We divided up expenses. He pays for the house payment and the babysitter when we need one, and I pay for all of the utilities and groceries. I also do most of the childcare tasks.