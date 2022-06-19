Late entry Castronueves takes 1st SRX race

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A little over 24 hours ago, Helio Castroneves hadn't been planning to compete in the season opener for the Camping World SRX Series. Then, Castroneves changed his plans -- and based on the trophy he now has, it's a good thing he did.

After being a late entry for the SRX season opener, Castroneves outdueled fellow Brazilian Tony Kanaan and short track ace Bubba Pollard to take the checkered flag and win at Five Flags Speedway. After clearing Kanaan for the lead, Castroneves built a comfortable lead for himself to cruise to victory as Pollard and Ryan Newman put on a spirited battle for second in the final laps.

According to Matt Weaver of Racing America, Castroneves' path to victory began at 10:34 p.m. ET last night, when he texted SRX's Don Hawk to see if there was a car available for him to drive. It turned out a car was available, and it ended up being quickly prepared for Castroneves to eventually take to the winner's circle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0