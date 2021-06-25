 Skip to main content
Larson on the pole
Kyle Larson has won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports Live, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the first NASCAR Cup Series event in a weekend doubleheader for the tour at Pocono Raceway.

The lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series’ Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports Live, MRN, SiriusXM) will be determined after the finishing order from Saturday’s event is official. The top 20 finishers from Saturday’s Cup race will be inverted for Sunday’s start, and Sunday’s starters from 21st place on back will grid in order of their Saturday finish.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

Saturday's starting lineup

 Start pos.DriverCar #Team1Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports2William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports3Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing4Joey Logano2…

