Landlord's son won't clean up after himself

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend's mother has been nice enough to let me rent out a room in her home. I've been staying with them for a few months now, and I pay only a few hundred dollars each month for rent -- a great deal considering I live in Los Angeles.

The only issue is my friend's older brother does not clean up after himself at all. We have to share a bathroom, and he leaves it a complete mess every time he uses it. I've cleaned the bathroom by myself way too many times. I've asked him if he could at least keep the countertop clean; he promises that he will, but he never does. I can't continue to live in filth. What should I do? -- Clean It Up

DEAR CLEAN IT UP: This may be a grin-and-bear-it experience. Clearly, your roommate's mother has not required that he keep the bathroom clean. Otherwise, it would be. You can continue to ask him to do his part, but he has already demonstrated what his inclination is.

What you may consider doing is collecting his belongings and putting them in his room, including the toiletries that get strewn on the counter. But basic cleanliness may not be part of his routine, and you may not be able to get him to step up his hygienic practices. Bottom line: For the discounted rent, you may have to live with this inconvenience. Save your money so that you can move as soon as you are able.