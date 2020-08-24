Landlord wants to end leases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a landlord with two tenants in a two-family home. My tenants do not get along. They are always emailing and calling me to complain about what the other. I have never had so many issues with tenants before. With quarantine, I guess they became too much for each other and finally the police were involved. At this point, I no longer want to rent to either of them. They are both month-to-month. I have been speaking with my lawyer to figure out the best way to ask them to leave. Is there anything else that I can do beforehand? -- Landlord Mediator

DEAR LANDLORD MEDIATOR: If you are trying to force these people to move out, you must work closely with your attorney. Depending on where you live, it can be very difficult to evict tenants. You need to follow the letter of the law in order to ensure that you can get them out.

I do not recommend inviting them to a group sit-down discussion. You want them to go because they don't get along. You are past the stage when mediation will calm them.

Figure out the timeline through the law. Then let them know individually when they must leave. Be prepared to get pushback that may require you to go to court. Document everything so that you have clear, provable reasons for needing them to go.