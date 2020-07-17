Lake house etiquette

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: We are fortunate to finally own lake property. We are thrilled! We have worked hard, and still work hard, to afford this luxury. We also like to have guests, but please, guests, be on your best manners and observe common courtesies. When you come and stay the weekend with us, bring your own beach towels, swimsuits and food and beverages (not only for yourself but also to share with others), as well as anything else you might need.

You are our guests, and we want to enjoy our property with you, but for us to want to invite you back, please don't come empty-handed. And would it be too much to bring a hostess gift? Why not ask me what kind of beverage I like and bring that for me and my wife? We as owners are already paying for the property, utilities, upkeep, insurance and more. If you were renting a lake place, you would be expected to pay rent. Why do you think it is OK to show up empty-handed at a friend or relative's place?

We want to enjoy our lake property with you, and we want to invite you back. Please help us to do that. Bring food, at the very least. -- The Smiths