Lady Indians have eye on title

After losing in last year's Class AA semifinal, Orangeburg Prep girls varsity basketball has set out to not only advance to the final, but bring home a championship trophy.

"This is a hard working group of girls," Lady Indians head coach Jan Stoudenmire said. "They are driven, goal-oriented and don't like to lose. I think that is what has led to the early success."

Orangeburg Prep is 8-1 on the season, and rang in the New Year by winning the Colleton Prep Holiday Basketball Tournament. The Lady Indians defeated Andrew Jackson Academy and St. John's Christian to claim the title.

"We didn't shoot the ball well either night of the tournament," Stoudenmire said. "We were able to swarm around on defense and press (the other teams). That's our bread-and-butter, we always know we can go back to our defense when we are having an off-night shooting."

In eight wins, the Lady Indians are giving up an average of 28 points per game.

"When the girls take the court there's only one thing on their mind," Stoudenmire said. "I can be assured that they are giving 110-percent every game, I don't have to look for it."

With seven seniors on the roster the Lady Indians feature a wealth of experience, but Stoudenmire said the girls have found a way to function as a team.

"Not everyone is going to be a starter," Stoudenmire said. "But, everyone can contribute in some way. One of things we have tried to make them understand is that everyone has a role, but you have to know your role. They have learned and accepted that concept. Ryn Grubbs along with sister Laine and Cate Fogle are the coaches on the court along with Isabelle Wassell and Anna Beth Lambrecht. Campbell Delaney (a junior) probably leads us in all statistical categories, but she is more of a leader by example."

"The key to our success is the way we work together as a team," Ryn Grubbs said. "Most of (this team) have come up through the program together. It's allowed us to figure out how each of us play, and what we bring to the team."

Orangeburg Prep begins its region season Tuesday on the road against Thomas Sumter and Friday at home against Palmetto Christian.

"We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of February, but we know how important it is to win these region games," Stoudenmire said. "We must play well in order to have a good seeding for the region and state tournaments."

Last season, Orangeburg Prep finished behind Palmetto Christian in region play forcing the Lady Indians to face (eventual champion) Hilton Head Christian in the semifinal, rather than the final.

Fogle said after the loss to Hilton Head Christian the focus immediately became how to win this year's state championship. She said the Lady Indians must continue to work together and have a belief that they can win it all.

"It's every coach's goal to put their team in a position to win a state championship," Stoudenmire said. "We have a great shot, but must stay away from injuries, sickness and make sure we come to play everyday."

Basketball Schedule Tuesday, Jan. 4 (Boys and Girls)

Allendale-Fairfax at Bethune-Bowman

Orangeburg Prep at Thomas Sumter

Northside Christian at Calhoun Academy

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Wagener-Salley

Blackville-Hilda at Williston-Elko

Clarendon Hall at Jefferson Davis Academy

Cathedral Academy at Andrew Jackson Academy

Denmark-Olar at Ridge Spring-Monetta

Woodland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

North at Calhoun County

