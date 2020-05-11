Lack of unity, optimism

The landscape has changed so rapidly in such an abbreviated time that our coping mechanisms are being stretched beyond their capacity to adapt. Complicating matters, our decaying institutions were on life support even before the economy fell into a death match with COVID-19.

Wishard was especially adamant that our leaders need to be well-versed in the source of our instability and understand the deeper roots, not just the reality, of what we're experiencing as a nation and a world. Someone who could lead a discussion of why the world seems to be coming apart -- and what we can do about it. Pandemic didn't come up in our virtual exchanges, but he did say something in our last conversations that has haunted me.

Just as it was beginning to unfold, Wishard predicted that the 2016 election would be our last "normal" election, as we think of them. He feared the country was split so deeply along partisan and values lines that governing would become increasingly difficult for either party to accomplish. And he prophesied that the ensuing chaos might make some less resistant to a military-run government.