Kyle Busch dominates in snagging Xfinity race win in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Kyle Busch turned in a dominating performance to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, with lessons learned for maybe an even bigger victory later in the weekend.

Busch, looking to get some extra laps and much-needed track experience before the NASCAR Cup Series race, stepped into the Xfinity lineup and crushed the field from the pole position with a pace and road course mastery that left little doubt about the outcome from the opening laps.

Busch led 36 of 46 laps and finished 11 seconds ahead of A.J. Allmendinger for his record 98th Xfinity victory and 217th in NASCAR's top three series.

The win and the course knowledge will be a boost heading into Sunday's Cup race if conditions stay the same. The Saturday race was dry. Rain looms in the forecast for Sunday.

NASCAR's inaugural race weekend at the 3.4-mile track built for Formula One is pushing drivers to quickly learn its 20 turns, s-curves and elevation changes. None are trickier than the first corner, a left-handed switchback that quickly send the cars into a 133-foot descent.

Busch had cut through the wet conditions in the morning to earn pole position and was just as dominant when the sun came out.