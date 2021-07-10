Kyle Busch completes 5-for-5 Xfinity sweep with Atlanta win

"Yeah, this is it," Busch said. "You never say never, but this was the last one, the last scheduled one. We'll hang it up and do something else on Saturdays."

One week after Hemric had a runner-up finish to Busch, he was on the verge of his first career win before spinning on a restart when pushed by Busch with six laps remaining.

Busch said some will say he wrecked his teammate to clear the way for his sweep-clinching victory.

"People would say I did it on purpose, but why would I need to do it on purpose?" he said. "Kid going for his first win. I'm going for 102. I've been there, done that. I don't need it. It would certainly help him a hell of a lot more than it's going to help me and give the perception that now I have on that."

Hemric took the lead on the final stage after Busch won the first two stages.

Busch has 102nd Xfinity victories and 222 overall in NASCAR's three national series.

Noah Gragson was third, followed by Justin Haley and Ty Dillon. Hemric finished 30th.

Xfinity points leader Austin Cindric was 10th.