Kudos to college students

Dear Annie: I am writing in response to the letter from "Concerned Care-Daughter," who said she was approaching caregiver burnout. It sounds to me like she is very empathic, and her older sister may have some narcissist traits. Narcissistic traits include being dismissive of other people's points of view and being very controlling.

My mother had many strong narcissistic traits, and I had to learn to set boundaries the hard way. I've found healing through understanding by reading books and watching videos on this topic, including on YouTube. I might not have a professional background in this, but I have learned a great deal.

Narcissists believe they are special and think they know more than others do. When problems come along, they blame other people because they don't make mistakes (or so they believe). They can be ridiculously defensive. They cannot say phrases like, "You make a good point," or "Thanks for the input," or "I was wrong," or "Can you help me understand?" Instead, they mismanage anger and can have temper tantrums, or they can be passive-aggressive if you don't agree with them. They don't care how you feel, or how or why you prioritize things the way that you do. Narcissists will wear out their relationships. They're exasperating and frustrating to take care of, so they have a lot of broken, strained and difficult relationships, especially later in life.