Knous, McNealy share lead at Fortinet Championship

NAPA, Calif. — Jim Knous shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Maverick McNealy after three rounds in the Fortinet Championship.

Knous had eight birdies, five on the front nine, then held on after a bogey on No. 12 to match McNealy at 14 under. McNealy, the second-round leader, had four bogeys on the front none, then closed with three consecutive birdies for a 70.

Max Homa (65) was two strokes back with Scott Stallings (67), Mito Pereira (70), Troy Merritt (69) and Beau Hossler (70).

Ten others, including Phil Mickelson (67), were four strokes back heading into the final round.

On a cool, sometimes blustery day when the lead changed hands several times, Knous made up for an uneven day off the tee with steady, consistent iron play that put him in good shape on the greens. The 31-year-old needed just 22 putts covering 69 feet to maneuver his way to the front of the pack.

"Putter got hot there late on the back nine," said Knous, who is winless on the tour since making his debut at this course in 2019. "I just tend to see the breaks pretty well out here. A lot of them have big swings and you can use your imagination and that's kind of how I like to putt, so I was able to roll some nice ones in."