Kitchen safety tips for children

Make sure children know how to operate any kitchen equipment they will use to prepare food, especially microwave or conventional ovens, toasters, can openers or other electrical equipment. Discourage children from using fats and oils for frying. The dangers from splattering and the chance of fire are too great. Fires can occur in the microwave oven, too. Make certain children take the time to read and follow instructions on the packages of microwavable foods they prepare. Remind children not to use aluminum foil in the microwave, because sparks and fire may result. You should always cover food properly with microwavable covers, plastic wrap or waxed paper before cooking to avoid splattering during the heating process. Make sure steam and pressure can escape through loosely placed covers or by poking holes in the plastic wrap.