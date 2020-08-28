Kingery's 3-run homer in 11th lifts Phils over Braves 7-4

Different feel

"I feel like Jackie Robinson Day feels a little different," McCutchen said. "We're not only celebrating Jackie Robinson Day as the person he was, breaking the color barrier in '47, really being the start of the whole civil rights movement, because that was really the first time where there was some integration in this nation. But the things that he did outside the game, he was very active within the civil rights movement. He always stood for what he believed in. I feel like it's come full circle, and I feel like that's what we're doing right now."