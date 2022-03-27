 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Killing of SC couple and their dog unsolved 5 months later

MARION (AP) — A sheriff's office in South Carolina said it needs help figuring out who killed a woman, her husband and their dog in a home five months ago.

Someone called 911 to report they heard gunshots near the Marion County home on Oct. 3 and at least one of their neighbors appeared to be dead, investigators said.

Officers then found Cathy Diane Thompkins, 45; her husband John Michael Thompkins, 49; and their dog "Tipsy" all shot to death. deputies said in a news release.

Investigators have not made any arrests in the killing and are asking for any additional information to help them determine who killed the couple and why.

