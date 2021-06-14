Kicking Trump down road

The action still doesn't fully deal with the Trump problem, though. After the insurrection, Twitter simply banned him permanently. Facebook put off a final decision for another 19 months -- and even then, is outsourcing some determinations of responsibility.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his top executives first tried to hand the problem to the company's blue-ribbon Oversight Board of outside eminences, but last month the board handed it back. The board noted in its report that Facebook had refused to provide information about how its algorithms might have amplified false stolen-election claims that fueled the Capitol riot.

Clegg said a separate outside panel -- this one made up of academics -- is analyzing that data and will make a report. At some point. Nobody quite knows when.

That may be the bigger issue. Facebook has 2.8 billion regular users and Instagram has about 1 billion. The platforms' algorithms can promote content, increasing the likelihood that it will go viral, or "demote" it and slow its spread. Trump-generated and Trump-inspired disinformation has often spread like wildfire on Facebook and Instagram, despite the company's attempts at fact-checking. Did any significant organizing efforts for Jan. 6 take place on Facebook? I'd like to know the answer as soon as possible. Zuckerberg and his company seem in no great hurry.