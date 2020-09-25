Dear Annie: Earlier this year, you published my letter inviting readers to submit their quarantine stories to a project that I founded, Keys to Coping. We are collecting and sharing stories from real people of all ages who show courage, resiliency, humor, and compassion in this difficult time. Here is a sample to share with your readers.

"What are my keys to coping? Recognizing that life has always been full of unknowns and embracing each day." -- Anonymous

"For my 90th birthday, friends had a drive-by party for me: Two sheriffs cars led the way with flashing lights, followed by 12 motorcycles and 20-plus cars with signs and banners. What a day!" -- Annie Smith

"Today, I went out for the first time in three and a half months! I had to put on a mask, real clothes, shoes and makeup. Worst of all, I had to put on my bra!" -- Anonymous

"There are many things that I miss during the COVID crisis. But I retired last year. For that, I'm truly grateful. I have the luck of no pressure to do more than what I feel safe doing. So, I cherish the new recipes and the time to tackle old projects that have been years in the waiting. I cherish the time to keep up with the yard work and the housework. And I'm grateful for the positive impact that COVID-19 has had on the environment. Slow is good." -- Anonymous