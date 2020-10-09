Kenin, 21, will face unseeded Swiatek, 19, in French final

PARIS (AP) — Sofia Kenin entered 2020 with an 11-11 record in Grand Slam action. She never had made the quarterfinals at any clay-court tournament until this trip to Roland Garros — and lost her only tuneup match on the surface 6-0, 6-0 last month.
Iga Swiatek is just 19. She's ranked 54th. She's never won a tour-level title of any sort. She'd never before been past the fourth round at a major tournament.
Look at the two of them now — French Open finalists.
Already the owner of a major trophy from this year's Australian Open, the No. 4-seeded Kenin moved into the title match in Paris by beating No. 7 Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday.
Now Swiatek is chasing a unique two-fer in Paris: She's made it into the doubles semifinals with American Nicole Melichar, too, giving her a chance to become the first player since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win the women's singles and doubles trophies in Paris.
