Kelly, lowly D-Backs rally past NL East-leading Braves 6-4

PHOENIX — Carson Kelly hit a tying three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning, Daulton Varsho followed with a go-ahead double and the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks beat the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 6-4 Thursday.

Seeking its fourth straight division title, Atlanta saw its lead cut to 2 1/2 games over Philadelphia, which played Pittsburgh later Thursday. The Braves had won four straight games.

"You have go have a short memory," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "We came in here to win the series and we did that."

Arizona, which began the day tied with Baltimore for the major leagues' worst record at 48-104, announced before the game that Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022.

"In a game we were getting pushed around my their starting pitcher, we withstood the strain," Lovullo said. "They fight. They unite. They stay focused."

Austin Riley homered for the third straight game as the Braves took a 3-0 lead off Madison Bumgarner with a three-run third. Dansby Swanson's sacrifice fly boosted the lead to 4-1 in the sixth.