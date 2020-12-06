Keeping leftovers safe

Do not let leftovers make you sick!

• As soon as you finish a meal, put your leftovers in the refrigerator. Make sure that the temperature in your refrigerator is 41 °F or colder.

• Put a piece of tape on the container and write the date on the tape. It is best to use refrigerated leftovers within 4 days. If you won’t be eating your leftovers in that time, put them in the freezer where they will keep safely. For best quality use the storage times in the chart below.

• Never put a big pot of hot food in the refrigerator — it will take too long to cool down to safe temperatures.

• Put liquid foods like hot soup or chili in shallow containers, no more than 2 inches deep, and then refrigerate or freeze quickly.

• Do not reheat foods in the microwave oven in Styrofoam or carry-out containers from restaurants because these containers can warp or melt and possibly transfer harmful chemicals into the food.