Keep your relationship problems private

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been talking about moving in together for a very long time. I became pregnant and had our baby, but he didn't move in with me because he was upset that I was talking to other people about our problems.

Well, finally, almost a year later, he has moved in his dresser and bookshelf. But he is mad at me again because he did it all on the weekend, unannounced, and that upset me, and I told my dad that it concerned me. Apparently, my dad asked him about it, and he is upset with me again.

I want stability and not to suffer. He has done this even before we had kids. He just takes off, and we can't talk through our issues without him getting mad. At this point, I am wondering, should I continue to work on things -- to keep trying? Is the pain and suffering going to be worth it in the end? -- Highly Frustrated

Dear Highly Frustrated: Regardless of if you stay or go, you and your boyfriend will experience some pain and uncomfortable feelings. The real question is, can you make that pain and discomfort productive? The best way to do that is to get into counseling for the two of you.