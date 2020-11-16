Keep your eyes on veracious plays

Sushma Swaraj, who was an Indian politician and a Supreme Court lawyer, said, "My best and most trustworthy friend is my husband. I trust him more than I trust myself."

That ought to apply to bridge defenders. Each must play the right cards to give partner accurate information. If one doesn't, and partner misdefends, it will badly undermine the partnership's effectiveness.

In today's deal, South is in one no-trump. What happened after West led a fourth-highest heart four?

South starts with five top tricks: four spades (given the 3-2 split) and one heart. He can establish three diamond winners but might lose too many tricks first.

The first trick went heart four, two, 10 (bottom of touching honors when playing third hand high), three. East returned the heart six (original fourth-highest): ace, seven, nine. South cashed his four spade winners ending on the board. (West threw the club eight and the diamond three, and East parted with the club six.) Then declarer called for the diamond six. East ducked this trick but had to take the second diamond.

East switched to a club, and West took four tricks: his club and heart honors. But South had the rest for his contract.

West had blocked the heart suit. The first trick marked East with the heart jack (otherwise, declarer would have won with that card, not the ace). So West should have dropped his heart king under South's ace. Then the defenders could have taken four hearts, one diamond and two clubs without difficulty.

