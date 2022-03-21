Keep your eye on the present

Occasionally your well-oiled bidding system will go off the rails. You will bypass the best contract and reach one that is less safe. When that happens, do not spend any time thinking about the other contract. Concentrate 100% on the one you are in. You can discuss the auction afterward.

On today's deal, South is in five clubs instead of a cast-iron three no-trump. After West leads the spade queen, what should declarer do?

North's two-spade cue-bid showed that he had at least game-invitational values with club support -- a cue-bid raise. When South rebid three diamonds, showing a strong hand, North might have bid three no-trump, or he could have cue-bid three spades to ask his partner to bid three no-trump with something in the opener's suit.

How did South plan the play in five clubs? West led the spade queen.

West, for his opening bid, surely had the diamond ace and diamond queen, so there was no point in hoping to guess that suit correctly. But South noticed that there was a guaranteed line of play available. He won trick one with the spade king in his hand, cashed the club ace and played a club to dummy's queen. Then he led the heart king and discarded his spade loser.

West, as expected, won with the ace, but he couldn't hurt declarer. When he returned a spade, South won on the board and cashed the three heart winners, discarding diamonds from his hand. He lost only to West's red-suit aces.

Keep in mind the loser-on-loser play. It might be the only winning line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0