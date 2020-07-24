Keep the trumps under control

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Albert Ellis, who was a psychologist, said, "The best years of your life are the ones in which you decide your problems are your own. You don't blame them on your mother, the ecology or the president. You realize that you control your own destiny."

Quite right, too! In this deal, declarer has to keep his trump suit under control. What should he do in four spades after West leads the heart ace and continues with the heart king?

The auction was uncomfortable. South was understandably not willing to risk a nonforcing two-diamond rebid. Then North wondered if he should rebid three no-trump, but that would not have worked well here. When he chose three spades, South guessed well not to continue with four clubs, because five clubs couldn't have been made.

In four spades, a greedy declarer ruffed the second heart and played trumps from the top. But when they split 4-2, not 3-3, South could not recover. He turned to clubs, but West ruffed the third round and played another heart. Declarer had to lose one spade, one heart and two diamonds.