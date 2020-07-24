Keep the trumps under control

Albert Ellis, who was a psychologist, said, "The best years of your life are the ones in which you decide your problems are your own. You don't blame them on your mother, the ecology or the president. You realize that you control your own destiny."
Quite right, too! In this deal, declarer has to keep his trump suit under control. What should he do in four spades after West leads the heart ace and continues with the heart king?
The auction was uncomfortable. South was understandably not willing to risk a nonforcing two-diamond rebid. Then North wondered if he should rebid three no-trump, but that would not have worked well here. When he chose three spades, South guessed well not to continue with four clubs, because five clubs couldn't have been made.
In four spades, a greedy declarer ruffed the second heart and played trumps from the top. But when they split 4-2, not 3-3, South could not recover. He turned to clubs, but West ruffed the third round and played another heart. Declarer had to lose one spade, one heart and two diamonds.
The correct line is to ruff at trick two, then to lead the other low spade from South's hand. This concedes the trump trick he is always going to lose, and keeps a trump on the board to ruff a third round of hearts if that is forthcoming from a defender. Declarer will be able to draw trumps and run the clubs.
Finally, did you spot West's lethal defense? At trick two, he had to shift to a diamond. But who would find that?
