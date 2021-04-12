Keep the trick in your pocket

In "Don Quixote" you can find, "A little in one's own pocket is better than much in another man's purse."
When playing bridge for money, the more tricks in your pocket, the less likely you will have to add to an opponent's purse.
Sometimes, though, the moment when you take one of your tricks can be critical.
How should East defend against three no-trump after his partner leads a low spade?
At first glance, that was an inspired lead by West. However, it was logical as North had not investigated a major-suit fit, and because West had such a weak hand, it was reasonable to attack in one of the majors, hoping to find partner's long suit.
Almost anyone who is sitting East will take the first four tricks before exiting with the heart jack. How would declarer continue?
He should cash his red-suit winners, learning that West began with three spades, at least three hearts and five diamonds. Therefore, West has at most two clubs. Declarer will play a club to dummy's king and return a club, claiming when the queen appears from East.
Seems straightforward, but now imagine that East takes only three spade tricks, keeping the seven in his pocket, before shifting to the heart jack. What would South make of that?
He would assume that West had led from 10-fourth of spades. Then the contract would be safe if declarer cashed his club ace and led a second club, finessing dummy's jack when West played low. However, disaster strikes. The nefarious East produces both the club queen and spade seven to defeat the contract.