Keep the trick in your pocket

In "Don Quixote" you can find, "A little in one's own pocket is better than much in another man's purse."

When playing bridge for money, the more tricks in your pocket, the less likely you will have to add to an opponent's purse.

Sometimes, though, the moment when you take one of your tricks can be critical.

How should East defend against three no-trump after his partner leads a low spade?

At first glance, that was an inspired lead by West. However, it was logical as North had not investigated a major-suit fit, and because West had such a weak hand, it was reasonable to attack in one of the majors, hoping to find partner's long suit.

Almost anyone who is sitting East will take the first four tricks before exiting with the heart jack. How would declarer continue?

He should cash his red-suit winners, learning that West began with three spades, at least three hearts and five diamonds. Therefore, West has at most two clubs. Declarer will play a club to dummy's king and return a club, claiming when the queen appears from East.