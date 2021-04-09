Keep searching for an extra chance

Our friend A.N. Onymous said, "There are no traffic jams when you go the extra mile."

In a bridge deal, a jam that stops you from crossing between your two hands might cost an extra trick.

How does that apply in today's six-spade contract after West leads the club king?

North was a little light for his three-spade raise; he should have settled for four spades. However, maybe this South, who had the reputation of being somewhat cavalier, would have gone the extra two miles, taking a shot at the slam anyway.

South saw 11 top tricks, with potential losers in each red suit. At first glance, declarer thought that he needed the heart finesse to work. But then he spotted another chance -- maybe he could establish a second diamond trick.

South cashed his spade ace, happy to see both opponents follow suit. Then he carefully led the spade eight to dummy's queen, keeping his three so that he could return to the dummy via the spade four later in the play.