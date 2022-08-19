Keep partner in your mind

In his "Devil's Dictionary," Ambrose Bierce defines an egotist as "a person of low taste, more interested in himself than in me."

At the bridge table, try to bear in mind partner's problems. What seems a clear-cut line of defense to you might not be so obvious to him. Try to find a play that makes everything readable to partner.

In today's deal, against four hearts, West led the diamond three: six, ace, eight. East flashed back the diamond five, confident of getting a ruff. But when South nonchalantly played the queen, West wasn't so sure of the position. Instead, he switched to the club queen at trick three. Carefully, declarer covered with dummy's king. South ruffed the club return, drew trumps and claimed.

East was unhappy. "Why do you think I played back a diamond so quickly at trick two? So that I could get a club switch?"

"Well, first of all," replied West, "it would have been most improper of me to draw an inference from the speed of your play. Equally, it was wrong of you to try to clarify the situation by your tempo.

"If declarer's diamond four were the club four, my switch would be the only way to defeat the contract. You could have made it easy for me. At trick two, cash the club ace. Then I will know to give you the ruff."

"But what if South is void in clubs?" tried East, in desperation.

"That would give me Q-J-10-7 of clubs. I would have led from that holding at trick one, not my dangerous low diamond away from the king."

East, a person of low taste, mumbled an apology.