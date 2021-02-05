Keep on counting to point the way

M. Grundler said, "It's easy to identify people who can't count to 10. They're in front of you in the supermarket express lane." Or they are bridge players who are consistent losers.

The more counting you do, the better. But if you wish to stick to one item only, tally the high-card points.

In today's deal, South is in three no-trump after a quantitative auction. West leads the diamond five: two, jack, king. Declarer plays a heart to the queen and runs the club queen. How should West defend?

North promised 9 high-card points, or 8 and a five-card minor. South was in the middle of his 15-17 range, but he had three aces and one king, so he happily went on to game. (The Kaplan-Rubens evaluation method rates this hand at 17.15 points.)

Many a player sitting West would continue with the diamond queen to establish his suit while he still had a hand entry in spades. However, South would claim these nine winners: four hearts, two diamonds and three clubs.