Keep looking for a winning line

The Senior Life Master bustled into the room, a few minutes late for his Saturday morning class.

"Which characteristics are necessary for a top bridge player?" he asked.

The replies came slowly at first, then more quickly: mathematical ability, experience, card sense, concentration, a good memory.

"Those are part of the answer, but there is one other important aptitude: mental toughness -- a never-say-die attitude. Even when defeat seems unavoidable, a top player will search for the one distribution of the cards that will allow him to succeed."

The SLM wrote today's North-South hands onto the whiteboard.

Against four spades (the SLM continued), West cashes two top hearts, then shifts to the club queen. You win with dummy's ace and play a trump, getting a rude shock when East discards a low heart. You seem sure to lose two trump tricks to go with the two hearts already conceded. Is there any chance at all?

After taking off his sport coat and draping it around a chair, the SLM proceeded.

There is one faint chance. You must find West with exactly the right distribution: 5=3=3=2 with two clubs. After winning trick four with the spade ace, play a diamond to the ace, ruff a low club in hand and cash your other three red-suit winners.

You have K-Q-9-8 of spades left; West has J-10-7-5. Exit with the spade eight or nine. West finds that his two "certain" trump tricks have shrunk to one.