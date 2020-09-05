Kansas City Chiefs receive Super Bowl LIV rings

KANSAS CITY — Members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization received their Super Bowl LIV championship rings in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon on the field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The players were introduced as they walked out of the tunnel and onto the field, where Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt handed each player a box containing the ring.
Each player introduction was followed by a congratulatory video featuring the player's family.
After the player introductions, Hunt addressed the team from the home of the Super Bowl LIV champions.
"I don’t think I’m ever going to get tired of saying that," Hunt said.
The Chiefs’ rings feature 10.5 carats of gemstones, including 255 diamonds and 36 rubies.
The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in a stirring comeback win Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida, for the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.
Kansas City also won Super Bowl IV a half-century earlier.
Now, Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes - who signed a 10-year extension and bought an ownership stake in the Royals this offseason - and his teammates have the bling to match their championship swagger.
But the biggest diamond of the day was yet to come. Hours after the Chiefs’ ring ceremony, images surfaced online of Mahomes' girlfriend and now fiancée Brittany Matthews showing off an engagement diamond ring after Mahomes proposed. Mahomes and Matthews were high school sweethearts.
Mahomes and the rest of the reigning champion Chiefs, who hoisted a championship flag Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, open the 2020 season this Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. against the Houston Texans, in a game on NBC TV.
The Chiefs-Texans game will be the third showdown between Mahomes and Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, players who were chosen two picks apart in the 2017 NFL Draft.
According to a tweet from Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan sent on Thursday night, nearly 700 members of what he called the “extended Chiefs family” will be receiving Super Bowl rings.
The rings are being distributed to Chiefs Ambassadors, Chiefs Cheerleaders and Chiefs Red Coaters. At least one former player — former running back Christian Okoye (a member of the Chiefs Ring of Honor) — tweeted on Thursday that he had received a ring from the organization.
