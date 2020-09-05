Kansas City Chiefs receive Super Bowl LIV rings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

KANSAS CITY — Members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization received their Super Bowl LIV championship rings in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon on the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The players were introduced as they walked out of the tunnel and onto the field, where Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt handed each player a box containing the ring.

Each player introduction was followed by a congratulatory video featuring the player's family.

After the player introductions, Hunt addressed the team from the home of the Super Bowl LIV champions.

"I don’t think I’m ever going to get tired of saying that," Hunt said.

The Chiefs’ rings feature 10.5 carats of gemstones, including 255 diamonds and 36 rubies.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in a stirring comeback win Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida, for the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Kansas City also won Super Bowl IV a half-century earlier.

Now, Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes - who signed a 10-year extension and bought an ownership stake in the Royals this offseason - and his teammates have the bling to match their championship swagger.