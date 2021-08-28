Justin Haley wins Xfinity race

Cindric, who won at Daytona in February and had held the points lead ever since, crashed for the second straight week and now sits in the No. 2 spot.

It was Haley's fourth win in the last last seven Xfinity races on superspeedways, a jaw-dropping streak that raises his profile as he prepares to make the jump to the Cup Series in 2022. Kaulig has won five of those seven races.

The three-car team prides itself on working together and sticking to the plan. Other teams and manufacturers talk about that kind of approach, but those often break down in crunch time, and no one has enjoyed even similar results.

"I think we're on another level," Haley said.

Kaulig looked like it would sweep the podium when Allmendinger turned below leader Christopher Bell with four laps to go and drove by with Jeb Burton and Haley in tow.

The trio looked as if they might stay in line and get a 1-2-3 finish, but Hemric had other thoughts. He slammed into Haley and powered him by everyone else on the outside.

The 100-lap race started Friday night but was halted after 19 laps because of heavy rain. Once officials realized the track was going to take too long to dry, they pushed the race a day.

