Justin Allgaier completes Xfinity weekend sweep at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Justin Allgaier didn't panic when a late caution made a more-than 9-second lead evaporate. The way he figured, he'd pulled away once and could do it again.

Allgaier grabbed control again on a restart with 13 laps to go to complete a sweep of a NASCAR Xfinity series doubleheader weekend at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.

Allgaier, who lost the lead when he had trouble on a previous restart, had no such issues starting on the inside with teammate Jeb Burton to his outside and Ross Chastain behind him. He quickly moved in front and pulled away in a dominant performance.

In Friday's race, Allgaier gave up the lead, bided his time and then took it back.

Allgaier caught front-running Justin Haley with 29 laps to go Friday night and held him off the rest of the way to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway, giving him his second victory of the season and perhaps signalling an end to his recent frustration.

The weekend sweep came after he arrived at Richmond winless in 18 prior starts.

Burton held on for second, followed by Chastain, Harrison Burton and Justin Haley. Even with no fans in the stands, Allgaier celebrated with a burnout at the start-finish line.