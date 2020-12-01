Just when you think you have seen it all

Get out your crystal ball, then predict the final contract and opening lead on this deal from a Bridge Base Online table.

After West passed, I (North) had a choice. I could have passed or opened one of a black suit. 10 high-card points suggested a pass, but only six losers counseled opening. If I were going to bid, in the old days, I would have started with one club to save space in trying to describe my hand. However, these days, most players open one spade -- show those majors.

After an opening by me, East would surely show his hearts. Even if I passed, he would presumably open one heart, being allowed to bid a little light in the third position.

After pass - pass - one heart, South would presumably overcall two clubs, which would interest me greatly. I could then make a three-spade fit-showing jump. By a passed hand, a jump shift shows length in the bid suit, length in partner's suit and a maximum.

By now, no doubt, you have worked out who can make what. Despite only a combined 21 high-card points, North-South can make six clubs and six spades with the aid of the winning club finesse. East-West would go down five, minus 1400, in seven hearts doubled, which would be good in a duplicate if the world were scoring 1430 in six spades. However, that is unlikely, I think.