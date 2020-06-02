Just call it 'The Scream'

There is always tension between freedom and security. Having lived in Spain under Francisco Franco's military dictatorship, I'll admit I always felt protected from the usual predators and relished walking freely at night without fear. On the other hand, say a word about el generalissimo and the Guardia Civil would escort you to a destiny not of your choosing.

And then there is Minneapolis, aflame after yet another death of a black man while in police custody, this time for the alleged crime of forging a $20 bill.

How safe Americans will feel in a few weeks following the reopening of parts of the economy is another matter, while the unmasked man in the White House has turned mask-wearing into a symbol for sloganeers. Online discussions reveal that MAGA aficionados see the mask as a government test to determine which people are followers (Democrats) and which are free-thinking, uppercase, Patriots (Trumpians).

How it came to pass that patriotism equates to flouting the White House's own pandemic recommendations, which are contradicted by the president himself, is a mystery. Meanwhile, the obvious irony is that if there is to be an authoritarian federal crackdown -- as in destroying the postal service so that people can't vote by mail and shutting down Twitter or imposing liability restraints -- it will come from the man they support.

A vibrant government of checks and balances, in which I once had faith, would quash any such ambitions. But given the GOP's loss of direction and the Democratic Party's geriatric frailty, a resurgence of lawful normalcy seems increasingly remote. Which leaves to the noble and the willing a duty to persist in sanity, ever-vigilant, and carrying "the fire" to Election Day -- flickering though it may be -- and to whatever beyond awaits.

