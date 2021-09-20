Just call him Lindsey now

What would it take to make Lindsey, former partner in crime with the straight-talking Arizona Sen. John McCain, flip backward like a circus poodle? Lindsey answered the question himself in a 2019 interview with New York Times Magazine writer Mark Leibovich: relevance.

The quest for relevance is the holy grail in the nation's capital. Every four to eight years, this small town gets a transfusion. New arrivals take up residence in the best neighborhoods. Restaurants and bars, like movie sets, fill up with recently arrived actors lobbying for starring roles. Power breakfasts resume at the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown with fresh faces diving into truffle eggs and extra-crispy bacon.

Lindsey was re-elected in 2020 and doesn't have to genuflect to the Trump base for another four to five years. But power is hard to let go. Flattery from a president, though I wouldn't know, is likely addictive. He said as much to Leibovich: "I have never been called this much by a president in my life ... He's asked me to do some things, and I've asked him to do some things in return." About Trump, he added: "I personally like him. We play golf. He's very nice to me."