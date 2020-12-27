Just a call away

Dear Annie: My husband and I have adult children, ages 20 and 29, both of whom are girls. He refuses to make them grow up.

The older one asks him to make calls to places such as the airport to check on parking or to arrange appointments. He goes to her house to help her make plane reservations and has always done her taxes.

The younger one is living at home, and he calls her "the baby" all the time. He follows behind her, picking up after her, checking her school assignments, grades and school email, telling her what is due. I tell him we need to teach them to be independent, but he says he wants to help them as much as possible before he dies. He is 68. How do I deal with this? -- Fed up with the Babying

Dear Fed Up: Sadly, your husband is not doing his children any favors by continuing to make them dependent on him. The goal of parents should be to give their children good roots when they are young. Teaching them how to care for themselves and be polite and responsible members of society, with wings to fly away from the nest and create their own lives separate from their parents.

Give a man a fish and he has one meal; teach him how to fish and he can feed himself for life. That is what your husband needs to do, and you know it. Sit him down and share the impact of his babying. Ask him about his concerns about trying to help them before he dies. If he still does not get it or if there are some deep-rooted fears present, then it might be time to go to family counseling.

